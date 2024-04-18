Police investigate southeast Calgary fight that sent 2 to hospital

Two people are in hospital and police are investigating a fight between a man and a woman in Forest Lawn early Thursday morning.

At about 3:30 a.m., police say they received a 911 call from a woman asking for help.

After responding to the call, officers say two people were found in medical distress in the 3700 block of 17 Avenue S.E.

EMS says an altercation took place between a man and a woman.

Both were taken to hospital, but one had serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.