Police investigate stabbing in southwest Calgary
Suspects are being sought in connection with a stabbing that took place at around midnight in southwest Calgary.
Police say officers were called to the scene near 11 Avenue and Second Street S.W. for reports that a man had been stabbed.
They located the victim at the scene suffering from stab wounds.
EMS told CTV News that the victim is a man in his 20s and he was taken to Foothills hospital in critical condition.
There is no information on any suspects and the investigation is ongoing.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau, Zelenskyy to talk turbines as Ukrainian supporters ready to protest
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to speak with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today as relations between the two countries have been strained by Canada's controversial decision to send repaired parts of a Russian natural gas pipeline back to Germany.
Young scouts stuck in Zurich after missing Air Canada flight to Toronto
A number of young scouts are stuck in Zurich, Switzerland, after some members of their group missed an Air Canada flight to Toronto on Friday and it's not clear whether travel insurance will cover their return, one of their mothers says.
Already had COVID-19? Here's what we know about reinfections
As research suggests that COVID-19 has infected roughly half of the Canadian population, the emergence of an even more contagious version of the virus means some people may be in for another round.
Shootings, abortion, Trump: Are fed-up Americans getting serious about getting out?
Statistics from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada show a fairly steady increase in the number of people from the U.S. who were granted permanent residence in Canada each year since 2015. After a sharp decline during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the number of successful U.S. applicants reached 11,950 in 2021.
Pope seeks prayers for his 'penitential' Canadian pilgrimage
Pope Francis on Sunday asked for prayers to accompany him on what he called his 'penitential' pilgrimage to Canada to apologize to Indigenous groups for abuses inflicted by the Catholic church.
Ripudaman Singh Malik killing has hallmarks of professional 'hit': B.C.'s former top cop
The killing of Ripudaman Singh Malik has all the hallmarks of a professional murder-for-hire, according to British Columbia's former solicitor general.
Experts to comb site of plane crash in northern Greece
Experts were poised to investigate the site of a plane crash in northern Greece Sunday to determine whether any dangerous chemicals or explosive cargo remains.
'We are broken in pieces': Family of man killed in Vancouver roof collapse wants answers
Crews working at the scene of a partial building collapse in Vancouver recovered the body of a missing male employee on Friday night.
Camilla at 75: Duchess of Cornwall marks milestone birthday
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will celebrate her 75th birthday Sunday, marking the occasion with a small family dinner at Prince Charles' Highgrove estate in southwest England.
Edmonton
Canada's oilsands look into use of nuclear power as 'net zero changes everything'
The pressing global need to slash emissions in the face of a growing climate crisis is driving renewed interest in nuclear power - and few places more so than in Canada's oilsands.
Vancouver
SPCA fundraiser for injured puppy exceeds goal by $13K
An online fundraiser to cover the cost of medical care for a puppy found limping underneath the Lions Gate Bridge recently has nearly tripled its goal.
1 in custody after hours-long armed standoff in Victoria
Police in Victoria say an hours-long armed standoff ended Saturday night with the individual taken into custody.
Atlantic
Calls for N.B. legislature to reconvene grow after major health shakeup
New Brunswick’s official opposition is calling for all MLA’s to return to the legislature next week to discuss a major shakeup within the Department of Health and two health authorities.
'It's amazing': Football fans descend upon Wolfville, N.S., for CFL game
Ten thousand football fans packed into Acadia University's Raymond Field to watch the Toronto Argonauts beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders in a 30-24 victory, doubling the town's population.
Molly's Mission and Caleb's Courage: Cape Breton families bound by loss, giving back
Through their tragic experience, the Waddens have found friends in another family that knows their pain all too well.
Vancouver Island
Island Health beginning 'targeted vaccination campaign' for monkeypox this week
Health officials on Vancouver Island will begin offering monkeypox vaccines to at-risk populations this week in an effort to prevent further transmission of the rare virus.
Toronto
Police investigating double shooting inside King West nightclub
A man is in hospital undergoing emergency surgery for critical injuries he sustained during a shooting inside a King West nightclub early Sunday morning.
Ontario police remind drivers to renew licence plates or get hit with a serious fine
Ontario police are reminding drivers to renew their licence plates even though it’s now free of charge.
Toronto police continue to search for suspects after man fatally shot outside Scotiabank Arena
Toronto police are continuing to search for suspects after a man was fatally shot outside the main doors of Scotiabank Arena Saturday night.
Montreal
Early rise for those attending Pope's mass near Quebec City during Canadian visit
Those with tickets to attend the Pope's mass northeast of Quebec City at the end of this month will have a very early start to their day, but a spokesman who questioned whether the schedule would be too hard on Indigenous elders now says it's the best plan.
Dawson College crowned sustainability champion after winning international award
Montreal's Dawson College has won a Sustainability Institution of the Year award for its "living campus," coming out on top out of 19 countries around the world.
Concerns for Montreal's vulnerable populations as forecast tops 30 C
With Montreal expected to reach humidex temperatures of up to 35 C on Sunday, there are growing concerns for the city's more vulnerable populations.
Ottawa
Murder charge laid in Lowertown fatal shooting
Ottawa police say a suspect is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of Vuyo Kashe, 36, in Lowertown Friday night.
No campfires! Open air fire ban issued for the city of Ottawa
Ottawa Fire issued the open air fire ban on Sunday, as the forecast called for temperatures to hit 31 C.
Three dangerous plants to avoid in the summer
Summer means more time in the great outdoors, enjoying nature, but there are some plants that can be dangerous if you’re not careful.
Kitchener
'Obviously concerning': WRPS inform residents in Waterloo's University district of suspicious activity
Waterloo regional police officers were going door to door in Waterloo's University district Saturday morning, handing out flyers with safety tips, following a number of alarming incidents.
'Armed and dangerous': OPP looking for suspect in relation to homicide investigation
OPP and West Grey police are investigating a homicide and say there is a person considered armed and dangerous on the loose.
Ribfest and Craft Beer Show returns to Kitchener's Victoria Park
The downtown Kitchener Ribfest and Craft Beer is back in Victoria Park for its 19th anniversary.
Saskatoon
Beating the heat at Taste of Saskatchewan
Michael Shamoun doesn’t exactly have a desirable job this week.
Family, friends, community gathers to say final farewell to Frank Young
After an 81-day search for Frank Young, his community gathered to lay him to rest.
38 Canadian Brigade Group welcomes new commander
On Saturday, the 38 Canadian Brigade Group welcomed their new commander, Col. Shawn Fortin.
Northern Ontario
Another property in in Kirkland Lake the target of multiple robberies, police say
On July 17 the OPP received call about a second theft from a property on Rand Avenue in Kirkland Lake.
Northern trucking companies desperate for workers
Staffing shortages are raging on across multiple industries; including the trucking sector. Companies in our region say they're struggling to hire and retain experienced drivers who can travel effectively on northern roads.
Winnipeg
Police investigating West End apartment homicide
It happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday, when Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) got a fire call to an apartment building in the 500 block of Burnell Street.
Replica gun used in downtown robbery
An 18-year-old Winnipeg man is behind bars after an armed robbery in downtown Winnipeg Saturday.
Red Cross setting up emergency shelter for Manitoba wildfire evacuees
The Canadian Red Cross is working to evacuate residents of Mathias Colomb Cree Nation as an out-of-control wildfire continues to threaten the remote Manitoba First Nation.
Regina
Highway 1 near Belle Plaine blocked while RCMP on scene of investigation
Highway 1 is blocked in both directions near Belle Plaine as Saskatchewan RCMP are on scene of an ongoing investigation.
'Seeing people smile again': Vendors prosper at Country Thunder after 2 year break
Even with temperatures of around 34 C, the general feelings of those attending Country Thunder this year were upbeat for both vendors and fans alike.
