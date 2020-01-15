CALGARY -- The search for a suspect is ongoing after several bullets were fired into a pair of northwest Calgary homes Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 100 block of Berkley Way N.W. in Beddington Heights shortly before 8 p.m. following reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found bullets had struck two neighbouring homes in the community.

No injuries have been reported. Police confirm to CTV Calgary that one home had two adults and two children inside at the time, while two adults were living in the other home.

An initial investigation suggests the shots were fired from a location behind the homes.

Police are looking for a dark-coloured sedan that was seen leaving the area. No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

It’s not known what prompted the shooting or if it was targeted. Investigators have also yet to confirm if the incident has any relation to drugs or gang-activity.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency line at (403) 266-1224 or give an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (403) 262-8477