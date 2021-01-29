CALGARY -- Cochrane RCMP is looking to return stolen power tools recovered at the site of a break-and-enter to their rightful owners.

Police were called to the break-in at a Husky Oil site in McLean Creek, just west of Calgary, on Sept. 19, 2020.

The tools include grinders, cutters, batteries, power tools and some bags.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.