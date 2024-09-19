Police nab suspect in Calgary carjacking but can’t find the car

Calgary police are seeking public assistance to locate a vehicle stolen in an early September carjacking in southeast Calgary.

On Sept. 8, a woman and her son were leaving KidStrong, at 9950 Macleod Trail S.E. in their 2007 Kia Rio, when a man tried to steal the vehicle.

A struggle took place between the suspect and the woman, who was physically assaulted and received minor injuries.

As bystanders came to the assistance of the injured woman, the man took off in her car.

A police investigation revealed that the suspect was a man who had been released from custody the same day.

On Sept. 13, at around 6:15 p.m., police were called to the area of Bearspaw Dam Road and 85 Street N.W. for reports of a man believed to be car prowling in the area.

Police were able to find the suspect, arrest him and identify him as the suspect in the Sept. 8 carjacking.

The 43-year-old Calgary resident has been charged with robbery, mischief to property, theft and numerous breaches of a release order.

He’s been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 26.

Police are still looking for the Kia Rio, which is described as a silver, four-door 2007 model with Alberta plate number CRC 7920.

“The victim and her son were innocently going about their day when they were robbed of their only mode of transportation. These types of brazen crimes will not be tolerated in our city,” said Calgary police Insp. Kurt Jacobs, in a media statement.

“This individual was released from custody and within 16 hours was reoffending and breaching his release conditions," Jacobs added. "Thanks to the co-ordination and hard work of our officers, along with information from the public, he was located, apprehended and is currently in custody.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.