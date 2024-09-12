Police operation near Vauxhall, Alta., ends: RCMP

A police operation near Vauxhall, Alta. has ended.

On Thursday afternoon, Taber RCMP instructed the public to avoid a section of the community due to a heavy police presence.

Police said officers would be in place on Range Road 172 just west of Vauxhall and there is no risk to the public.

RCMP sent out another update later in the afternoon, saying the operation was over.

No further details were provided by RCMP.