Police probe possible connection between Calgary house fire and Bitcoin threats

Calgary police are seeking information in relation to a Tuesday fire in Hillhurst that they believe was deliberately set and allegations it could be connected to a frightening Bitcoin scam.

That day, at around 3:10 a.m., police and fire crews were called to a home in the 1700 block of Eighth Avenue N.W. that was on fire.

Fire crews arrived and extinguished the fire. No one was injured, and the damage to the home appeared to be minimal.

However, an investigation revealed that a number of residents from surrounding properties in the area said they received threatening letters asking for bitcoin transfers that were left on the front steps of their homes.

Police are asking residents of the neighbourhoods of Hillhurst, Hounsfield Heights/Briar Hill and West Hillhurst for CCTV footage that might help them identify who dropped off the letters.

Anyone with information or video footage of people or vehicles in the area surrounding the 1700 block of Eighth Ave. N.W. on Tuesday, Nov. 19 between 1 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

Police said that similar fires are believed to have been set in Edmonton in September and October, and they are investigating whether the incidents are related.