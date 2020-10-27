CALGARY -- Calgary Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect following a sexual assault in the northwest neighbourhood of West Hillhurst in September.

The sexual assault occurred around 6:20 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, around First Avenue and 25th Street N.W.

A woman was walking in the area when she was approached from behind and groped. The suspect fled on foot.

The male suspect is described as white, 182 centimetres (6-0) tall with an average build and short hair. At the time of the attack he was wearing sunglasses and an orange and red athletic jacket with shorts.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.