Police renew call for info on 2021 gang killing in southwest Calgary

Calgary police are renewing their call for information about an assumed gang killing from May 2021.

Gurkeert Singh Kalkat, aka Gary Kalkat, was gunned down in his vehicle, in an alley near the 1800 block of 26 Avenue S.W., around 5:30 p.m. on May 22, 2021.

Police have said they believe the 25-year-old's slaying was "one of many targeted, pre-planned and deliberate incidents directly related to the previous and ongoing gang conflict occurring throughout the lower mainland in British Columbia."

And police are hoping someone unwilling to talk three years ago might be open to doing so now:

"Several years have passed since the homicide of Kalkat, and given this is believed to be a gang-related incident, we know allegiances and loyalties to various organized crime groups can change over time, so we are once again asking the public to come forward with tips or information that could further the investigation," police said Monday in a release.

Three years ago, police were looking for a blue, four-door Subaru Impreza in connection.

They are still looking for that vehicle.

Additionally, they now say it might instead be a Subaru Legacy.

"Immediately following the incident, the Subaru was believed to have travelled in the Marda Loop area," police said.

"From the scene, the vehicle travelled west on 32 Avenue S.W., then south on 22 Street S.W., to 33 Avenue S.W. and north on Crowchild Trail S.W."

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.