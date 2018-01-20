A man and a woman are being sought by police after a early morning robbery in the northwest Calgary community of Bowness.

Police that at about 5:20 a.m., two people entered the 7-11 convenience store in the 6300 block of Bowness Road N.W.

The suspects threatened the clerk with a weapon and demanded he hand over cash and cigarettes.

The victim complied and the offenders got away with an undisclosed amount of money and items.

The male suspect is described as a white male, approximately 167 cm tall. He was wearing a blue hoodie and jeans and has his tshirt pulled up over his face.

The female suspect also had their face covered and had long black hair. She was wearing black clothing.

The investigation is ongoing.