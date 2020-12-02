CALGARY -- Claresholm RCMP is asking for help to locate a man who has not been in contact with his family since February.

Andrew Tyler Shields, 36, last made contact with his family through social media and police believe he may have left Claresholm around the same time.

He is known to frequent the Lethbridge area.

Police say attempt to locate him have been unsuccessful and they are worried for his well-being.

Shields is described as:

White;

Having brown hair and brown eyes;

Being 168 cm (5-5) tall;

Weighing 72 kg (158 lbs), and;

Having a tattoo on his back of a cross and tribal art on one of his arms.

Claresholm is about 133 kilometres south of Calgary.

Anyone with information is asked to call Claresholm RCMP at 403-645-444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.