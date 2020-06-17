CALGARY -- Calgary Police are again asking the public for help in locating the body of a Chestermere man who is believed to be the victim of a homicide. CPS is releasing pictures and descriptions of two vehicles they say were used to transport the body of the victim.

Shane Eric James Smith, 20, was reported missing on June 7. Police say he was last seen the day before in the community of McKenzie Towne.

Investigators are asking for information on a burgundy Mercedes Benz ML55 with Alberta license plate SLPRSLD. Information is also requested on a white 2010 Crown Victoria bearing Alberta license plate CFM 4615. The vehicle has aftermarket black rims and a black push-bar on the front.

The two vehicles have been located, but police want to speak with anyone who saw them between June 6 and June 9.

Police are also urging people to come forward with dash cam video taken on the Bow River bridge on Deerfoot Trail between midnight and the morning of June 7.

Smith’s silver-gold 2002 Nissan Maxima was found in that area and police are looking for more information on how the vehicle got there.

On Monday, police arrested 24-year-old Ian Charles Abercrombie in relation to Smith’s death. Abercrombie faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder and indignity to a human body.

Investigators believe Smith was killed in the evening of June 6 at a home in southeast Calgary.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234, the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.