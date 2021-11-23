Police seek dash cam footage in deadly southeast Calgary shooting

CALGARY -

Police are asking drivers who were travelling near the scene of a fatal shooting on Monday to send their footage to investigators.

Officers were called to the 200 block of 28th Street S.E. just after 7 p.m. for reports of a man with serious injuries. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

In a Tuesday news release, the Calgary Police Service said it's believed the suspect(s) left the scene in a vehicle that travelled on Memorial Drive S.E.

As such, police are asking anyone with dash cam footage of eastbound or westbound Memorial Drive between Deerfoot Trail and 36th Street at around 7 p.m. to contact them.

"While it is still early in this investigation, we believe that this was a targeted attack,” said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the CPS Homicide Unit in a news release.

“We continue to comb through evidence and CCTV from the scene, and are looking for the public’s help to collect potentially relevant dash cam footage.”

Police said the identity of the victim won't be shared until after an autopsy is done; one is scheduled for Thursday.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.