Police seek public assistance identifying suspects in downtown shooting

Calgary police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify two suspects believed to be involved with a shooting that took place in downtown Calgary last week.

According to police, on Oct.2, around 5:25 p.m., an argument took place between a group of people near the intersection of 5 Avenue and 4 Street S.E.

During the disagreement, two people discharged firearms, injuring one person. The suspects fled the scene before police got there.

A man in his 30s was transported to hospital in critical condition. He has since been upgraded to stable.

After reviewing CCTV footage, police posted two photos of the suspects.

Police believe the shooting was targeted.

EMS say they responded to reports of a shooting across from the Drop-In Centre around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.