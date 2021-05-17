CALGARY -- Airdrie RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating a missing 21-year-old man.

Deliver-Me-O-God Price was last seen May 15, around 8 p.m. driving his brother’s white Mustang, which has since been located in southeast Calgary.

Price is described as a Caucasian, around 185 centimetres (6’1”), weighing about 75 kilograms (165 pounds), with dark green/blue eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Price is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or via the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.