    Police seek public help locating woman who missed mandatory court appearance

    Police are looking for tips about the whereabouts a woman who missed a mandatory court appearance earlier this week. (Photo: X@CalgaryPolice) Police are looking for tips about the whereabouts a woman who missed a mandatory court appearance earlier this week. (Photo: X@CalgaryPolice)
    Calgary police are asking for help from the public to locate a woman who missed a mandatory court appearance.

    Sarah Henderson, 32, was due in court earlier this week to provide evidence but didn’t show up.

    Police say efforts to locate her have been unsuccessful, and are asking for tips from the public to help find her.

    She’s described as 5’3” tall, 104 lbs., with dark-brown hair and blue eyes.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

