The Calgary Police Service has released surveillance camera stills of the suspect in a Monday afternoon assault of a female employee at a Dairy Queen on Centre Street N.

According to police, a 16-year-old girl was cleaning the men’s washroom of the restaurant in the 1900 block of Centre St. N. at approximately 5:15 p.m. when a man entered the restroom and approached the teen. The employee exited the washroom and entered the women’s washroom but the man followed her.

The suspect allegedly cornered the staff member in the women's washroom and proceeded to touch her inappropriately while covering her mouth. The employee managed to cry for help and a co-worker entered the washroom. The suspect fled the premises.

The suspect is described as:

An Indigenous male

Believed to be in his late 20s

Approximately 191 cm (6’3”) tall

Having a slim build

Clean shaven

Having black and bleached-orange hair

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.