Calgary police are investigating after a woman was grabbed by a man while she was riding on a northwest-bound CTrain earlier this month.

Police say a man engaged a woman in a conversation on the train on July 7th at about 3:40 p.m.

The man then allegedly touched the woman’s arm and then grabbed her inappropriately before she was able to move to the other end of the train.

It’s believed that the man then disembarked from the train at the Dalhousie Station.

Police are appealing to the public for help to locate the man.

He is described as:

South Asian

About 45 to 65 years old

Between 178 and 183 cm or 5’10” and 6’0” tall

Weighs 75 to 84 Kg or 165 to 185 lbs.

Long grey and white beard

Wearing a white turban, sunglasses or glasses, white shirt and pants, a black vest, dark dress shoes, a gold watch with a brown strap

Carrying a black shoulder bag

Anyone with information about the identity of the man is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

Police have released video of the man entering and exiting the CTrain.