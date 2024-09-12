Police seeking suspects in July Evanston shooting

Calgary police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting in the northwest community of Evanston in July.

Police were called to a residence in the 300 block of Evanspark Garden N.W. around 12:45 a.m. on July 11 for a reported shooting.

The victim is believed to have arrived home and parked in his driveway when two suspects emerged from a nearby vehicle and started shooting at him.

Police say the victim attempted to flee but collided with a nearby fence.

The suspects are believed to have fled the scene in a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe the incident was a targeted attack and no arrests have been made yet.

After reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses, investigators are still searching for the suspects and the vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a dark grey Jeep Grand Cherokee with black rims and a dent on the back passenger side.

One suspect is described as a man with a medium build, who was wearing dark blue sweatpants, a balaclava-style mask, black runners and black gloves.

The second suspect is described as a man with a slim build, who was wearing dark-coloured sweatpants, a black long-sleeved sweater and black gloves.

A third suspect remained in the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

“Our efforts to address gun violence rely on strong community support. If you have information that could help an investigation, such as witnessing suspicious behaviour or vehicles, please contact police,” the Calgary Police Service said in a news release.

Even something small can have a great impact on an investigation.