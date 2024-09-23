Police seize pen gun, drugs in Redcliff bust

A Medicine Hat man faces charges after police say they found him in possession of drugs and a .22-calibre pen gun.

On Sept. 20, Redcliff RCMP were alerted about a suspicious vehicle parked on the front lawn of a home in the 300 block of Fourth Street S.E.

The driver and sole occupant was found passed out in the vehicle.

Officials say he was arrested following a "subsequent investigation" and the vehicle was searched.

Police found 156 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 83 grams of suspected cocaine, 82 grams of suspected fentanyl, a pen gun and bear spray.

The 35-year-old suspect is facing drug and weapons charges.

He is expected in court on Monday.