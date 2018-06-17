Residents are asked to avoid the Whitehorn LRT and the area around it for an investigation into a suspicious package that was found there on Sunday afternoon.

Calgary police shut down 36 Street N.E. between 32 and 29 Avenue after a potentially dangerous item was found inside one of the CTrain cars.

The Bomb Unit deployed their robot to inspect the item.

Officials are asking that everyone avoid the area at this time as they haven't yet determined what it is.

Calgary Transit is using shuttle buses to help ferry passengers past the scene.

There is no estimated time of reopening.