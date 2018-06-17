Residents are asked to avoid the Whitehorn LRT and the area around it for an investigation into a suspicious package that was found there on Sunday afternoon.

Calgary police shut down 36 Street N.E. between 32 and 29 Avenue after a potentially dangerous item was found inside one of the CTrain cars.

@ Whitehorn LRT platform NE & 36 St - between 39 Ave and 32 Ave NE. We have an unidentified object on a train. In an effort to safely identify the object, the areas have been CLOSED. To ensure the safety of public and the emergency workers on scene, can you please avoid the area — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) June 17, 2018

The Bomb Unit deployed their robot to inspect the item.

Officials are asking that everyone avoid the area at this time as they haven't yet determined what it is.

Calgary Transit is using shuttle buses to help ferry passengers past the scene.

There is no estimated time of reopening.