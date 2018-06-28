Calgary police are set to unveil a new piece of ordinance intended to help safely resolve dangerous situations between front line officers and suspects.

The Patrol Less Lethal program is adopting the single-shot 37mm ARWEN ACE-T Less Lethal Launcher, a British designed riot control weapon that fires a plastic round.

When fired, it delivers a high impact, non-lethal strike to a suspect without the risk of a close quarters encounter.

Police say that through the use of such less lethal systems, patrol officers can have ability to de-escalate a situation while maintaining a safe distance.

“This program is being implemented to help save lives,” said Staff Sergeant Jason Bobrowich, lead of the Patrol Less Lethal program. ““Public and officer safety along with the sanctity of life remain the Service’s top priority.”

The launchers have been researched and tested for some time and CPS even deployed one of the rifles during a high-risk situation in Penbrooke earlier this year.

In that incident, an ARWEN ACE-T launcher was used to incapacitate a 17-year-old suspect. Another suspect, a 33-year-old woman, was unfortunately shot dead by another Calgary police officer.

The systems will be rolled out this summer, beginning with 40 trained officers and 40 launchers.

By the end of 2019, 160 officers will be trained to use the 80 systems available city-wide.

In 2017, three people were shot by Calgary police during incident while in 2016, 10 people were shot and five of those suspects died.