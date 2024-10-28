Police vehicle involved in collision at Macleod and 12th Avenue S.E.

There was a serious crash Monday night involving a Calgary police cruiser and a passenger car on Macleod Trail and 12th Avenue S.E. near Stampede Park.

It happened around 6:30 p.m.

The impact of the crash looks to have sheered off one of the police cruiser's back passenger doors and fused it into the front-end damage of the second car.

Two police officers from the cruiser and the occupants of the other car were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic on Macleod Trail and surrounding streets were backed up or closed off.

The traffic unit is investigating what happened.