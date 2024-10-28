CALGARY
Calgary

    • Police vehicle involved in collision at Macleod and 12th Avenue S.E.

    There was a serious crash Monday night involving a Calgary police cruiser and a passenger car on Macleod Trail and 12th Avenue S.E. near Stampede Park. (DARREN WRIGHT / CTV NEWS CALGARY) There was a serious crash Monday night involving a Calgary police cruiser and a passenger car on Macleod Trail and 12th Avenue S.E. near Stampede Park. (DARREN WRIGHT / CTV NEWS CALGARY)
    Share

    There was a serious crash Monday night involving a Calgary police cruiser and a passenger car on Macleod Trail and 12th Avenue S.E. near Stampede Park.

    It happened around 6:30 p.m.

    The impact of the crash looks to have sheered off one of the police cruiser's back passenger doors and fused it into the front-end damage of the second car.

    There was a serious crash Monday night involving a Calgary police cruiser and a passenger car on Macleod Trail and 12th Avenue S.E. near Stampede Park.

    Two police officers from the cruiser and the occupants of the other car were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Traffic on Macleod Trail and surrounding streets were backed up or closed off.

    The traffic unit is investigating what happened. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News