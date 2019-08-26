

CTV News Calgary





Uniformed police officers will not be marching in this year’s Calgary Pride parade and the force says it will not ask to participate again until invited by event organizers.

Both Calgary Pride and Calgary Police Service issued statements Monday saying police did not apply to march in this year’s parade and the two sides continue to work together.

“We recognize that individual officers and many leaders within the police service have contributed immeasurably to the safety and well-being of our community members and we thank them for that,” read a statement from Calgary Pride.

“Regional experiences of police vary, and racialized communities continue to receive differential treatment from law enforcement. This statement is equally true in Calgary and in particular, it is especially true for members of our Indigenous community.

“Calgary Police Service understands the complexity of this issue, and in order to honour the space needed for marginalized and sometimes vulnerable members of our community to feel a sense of belonging, they did not submit an application to participate in the parade.”

The policy to exclude uniformed members from the Pride Parade was first brought into place in 2016.

Pride parade organizers say three other groups applied to march wearing "some form of police, military or paramilitary uniform," at this year's event, which were denied.

“After extensive consultations the last few years with Calgary Pride, our Gender and Sexual Diversity Advisory Board, our members, and the community, we believe it is best that we only participate in Pride events when we are invited to do so by organizers,” Calgary police said in a release.

“Questions about police participation in Pride can distract from the overall message of the movement. Withdrawing from these events ensures the discussion stays focused on the important issues facing this community. Pride belongs to Calgary’s gender and sexually diverse community and we believe the focus should entirely be on celebrating and advocating for LGBTQ2S+ Calgarians.”

The annual Calgary Pride parade goes Sept. 1 starting at 11 a.m. at 6th Avenue and 3rd Street S.E. , ending at 2nd Avenue and 6th Street S.W.