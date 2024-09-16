CALGARY
    • Popular Canmore hiking area closed for construction

    A stock photo of Grassi Lakes. (Unsplash/Tayla Bundschuh) A stock photo of Grassi Lakes. (Unsplash/Tayla Bundschuh)
    A popular hiking area in Canmore will be closed until further notice, as construction crews work in the area.

    Grassi Lakes Trails and Day Use Area, located west of the town of Canmore, was closed on Monday for the removal of an old communication line.

    “Due to potential overhead hazards and the presence of operational equipment, the designated project area will be unsafe while work is in progress,” Alberta Parks said in an advisory.

    The closure will affect several areas, including:

    • Grassi Lakes Interpretive Trail;
    • Grassi Lakes Upper Trail;
    • Grassi Lakes Day Use;
    • Canmore Nordic Centre Provincial Park;
    • Bow Valley Wildland Provincial Park;
    • Reclaimer Trail;
    • Riders of Rohan Trail; and
    • Grassi Lakes Climbing Areas.

    A map shows a closure area in Grassi Lakes Trails, effective Sept. 16, 2024. (Source: Alberta Parks)

    Visit Alberta Parks’ website for up-to-date information about closures and advisories.

