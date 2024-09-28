'Positive role models for our children': All my Relations Healing Powwow held at BMO Centre

On Saturday afternoon the BMO Centre held the All My Relations Healing Powwow.

“It's an opportunity to give back to the community in terms of supporting the Indigenous community, as well as all the other relations, all the other Nations within the city of Calgary” said manager of Indigenous community knowledge and community connections for Closer to Home, Sue Solway.

Solway was anticipating over 1500 people to attend the event.

“It's an opportunity for healing. It's an opportunity for everyone to come together and just have a good time and build relationships with one another,” said Solway.

Stephanie MacDonald came to the powwow with her family from Manitoba. She is a member of the Ojibway First Nation.

“It's just really good to stay connected to the people and to learn more about the culture and stuff. We take these days very seriously, just to come together,” said MacDonald.

Justus Cree came with his son, all the way from Washington state.

“We travel and celebrate through song and dance, dance and powwow. It's a way of life for me. I’ve been doing this my entire life,” said Cree.

Organizers want it to help with heal some of the pain many Indigenous people face.

“There's a lot of things that people are going through, and we want to be able to, even if it's just for the day, take away some of that energy, some of those challenges, and just come together in song and come together in dance,” said Solway.

On Monday National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will be marked, a time to reflect on the atrocities and generational impact caused by the residential school system.

Cree wants Saturday’s powwow to honor the children who never came home from residential school and show how strong Indigenous people are.

“Amidst the things that have happened in our generational trauma, that we can overcome them. We can still be positive role models for our children, positive role models for our people,” said Cree.

This was the second annual All my Relations Healing Powwow.