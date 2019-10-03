Possible Listeria contamination results in recall of some chicken products from Sobeys
Supplied image of the chicken and bacon caesar tortilla. (Source: Canadian Food Inspection Agency)
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 12:23PM MDT
CALGARY – A recall warning has been issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency for some Sobeys' sandwiches and chicken salads because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
The CFIA issued the recall on Wednesday saying that the Listeria contamination is in diced chicken that was used in the products.
The affected products were sold in Alberta, Saskatchewan, B.C., Manitoba and Ontario at Sobeys, Safeway and IGA stores.
The recall includes a Chicken & Bacon Caesar Tortilla product that was sold only at Hudson News stores at the Calgary and Edmonton airports.
Consumers are advised to call their doctor if they think they became ill after eating one of the products.
Symptoms include; vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.
According to the recall, the diced chicken that was used was 'associated with an outbreak investigation' but officials say no confirmed illnesses have surfaced in association with the recalled products.
The CFIA says a food safety investigation is underway, which could lead to the recall of additional products.
Recalled products
|
Brand Name
|
Common Name
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Code(s) on Product
|
None
|
Chicken & Bacon Caesar Tortilla
|
1 unit
|
0 97919 00012 2
|
Best Before OC04
|
IGA
|
Chicken Salad In-Store made
|
variable
|
Starts with 217061
|
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02
|
IGA
|
Classic Chicken Salad
|
1 piece
|
285937 804994
|
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC03
|
IGA
|
Chicken Mulligatawny Salad
|
Variable
|
Starts with 258279
|
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02
|
IGA
|
Classic Meal Chicken Salad
|
335 g
|
255340 206494
|
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC04
|
Safeway
|
Chicken Salad In-Store made
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0217061
|
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02
|
Safeway
|
Buffalo Chicken Sld
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0215437
|
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02
|
Safeway
|
Classic Meal Chicken Salad
|
335g
|
0255340 206494
|
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC04
|
Safeway
|
Chicken Mulligatawny Salad
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0258279
|
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02
|
Safeway
|
Chicken Salad Sandwich
|
1
|
0217208 804990
|
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02
|
Safeway
|
Mini Crsnt Chckn Sld
|
1
|
0225999 804990
|
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC03
|
Safeway
|
Curried Chicken Salad with Raisins
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0229294
|
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02
|
Sobeys
|
Classic Chicken Salad
|
Variable
|
Starts with 285937
|
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC03
|
Sobeys
|
Chicken Salad In-Store made
|
Variable
|
Starts with 217061
|
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02
|
Sobeys
|
Chicken Mulligatawny Salad
|
Variable
|
Starts with 258279
|
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02
|
Sobeys
|
Curried Chicken Salad with Raisins
|
Variable
|
Starts with 229294
|
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02
|
Sobeys
|
Buffalo Chicken Sld
|
Variable
|
Starts with 215437
|
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02
|
Sobeys
|
Classic Meal Chicken Salad
|
335 g
|
2 55340 206494
|
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC04
More on the recall and what to do with recalled products HERE.