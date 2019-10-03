CALGARY – A recall warning has been issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency for some Sobeys' sandwiches and chicken salads because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The CFIA issued the recall on Wednesday saying that the Listeria contamination is in diced chicken that was used in the products.

The affected products were sold in Alberta, Saskatchewan, B.C., Manitoba and Ontario at Sobeys, Safeway and IGA stores.

The recall includes a Chicken & Bacon Caesar Tortilla product that was sold only at Hudson News stores at the Calgary and Edmonton airports.

Consumers are advised to call their doctor if they think they became ill after eating one of the products.

Symptoms include; vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

According to the recall, the diced chicken that was used was 'associated with an outbreak investigation' but officials say no confirmed illnesses have surfaced in association with the recalled products.

The CFIA says a food safety investigation is underway, which could lead to the recall of additional products.

Recalled products

Brand Name

Common Name

Size

UPC

Code(s) on Product

None

Chicken & Bacon Caesar Tortilla

1 unit

0 97919 00012 2

Best Before OC04

IGA

Chicken Salad In-Store made

variable

Starts with 217061

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02

IGA

Classic Chicken Salad

1 piece

285937 804994

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC03

IGA

Chicken Mulligatawny Salad

Variable

Starts with 258279

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02

IGA

Classic Meal Chicken Salad

335 g

255340 206494

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC04

Safeway

Chicken Salad In-Store made

Variable

Starts with 0217061

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02

Safeway

Buffalo Chicken Sld

Variable

Starts with 0215437

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02

Safeway

Classic Meal Chicken Salad

335g

0255340 206494

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC04

Safeway

Chicken Mulligatawny Salad

Variable

Starts with 0258279

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02

Safeway

Chicken Salad Sandwich

1

0217208 804990

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02

Safeway

Mini Crsnt Chckn Sld

1

0225999 804990

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC03

Safeway

Curried Chicken Salad with Raisins

Variable

Starts with 0229294

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02

Sobeys

Classic Chicken Salad

Variable

Starts with 285937

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC03

Sobeys

Chicken Salad In-Store made

Variable

Starts with 217061

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02

Sobeys

Chicken Mulligatawny Salad

Variable

Starts with 258279

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02

Sobeys

Curried Chicken Salad with Raisins

Variable

Starts with 229294

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02

Sobeys

Buffalo Chicken Sld

Variable

Starts with 215437

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02

Sobeys

Classic Meal Chicken Salad

335 g

2 55340 206494

All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC04

More on the recall and what to do with recalled products HERE.