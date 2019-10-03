CALGARY – A recall warning has been issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency for some Sobeys' sandwiches and chicken salads because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The CFIA issued the recall on Wednesday saying that the Listeria contamination is in diced chicken that was used in the products.

The affected products were sold in Alberta, Saskatchewan, B.C., Manitoba and Ontario at Sobeys, Safeway and IGA stores.

The recall includes a Chicken & Bacon Caesar Tortilla product that was sold only at Hudson News stores at the Calgary and Edmonton airports.

Consumers are advised to call their doctor if they think they became ill after eating one of the products.

Symptoms include; vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

According to the recall, the diced chicken that was used was 'associated with an outbreak investigation' but officials say no confirmed illnesses have surfaced in association with the recalled products.

The CFIA says a food safety investigation is underway, which could lead to the recall of additional products.

Recalled products

Brand Name Common Name Size UPC Code(s) on Product None Chicken & Bacon Caesar Tortilla 1 unit 0 97919 00012 2 Best Before OC04 IGA Chicken Salad In-Store made variable Starts with 217061 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02 IGA Classic Chicken Salad 1 piece 285937 804994 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC03 IGA Chicken Mulligatawny Salad Variable Starts with 258279 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02 IGA Classic Meal Chicken Salad 335 g 255340 206494 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC04 Safeway Chicken Salad In-Store made Variable Starts with 0217061 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02 Safeway Buffalo Chicken Sld Variable Starts with 0215437 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02 Safeway Classic Meal Chicken Salad 335g 0255340 206494 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC04 Safeway Chicken Mulligatawny Salad Variable Starts with 0258279 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02 Safeway Chicken Salad Sandwich 1 0217208 804990 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02 Safeway Mini Crsnt Chckn Sld 1 0225999 804990 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC03 Safeway Curried Chicken Salad with Raisins Variable Starts with 0229294 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02 Sobeys Classic Chicken Salad Variable Starts with 285937 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC03 Sobeys Chicken Salad In-Store made Variable Starts with 217061 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02 Sobeys Chicken Mulligatawny Salad Variable Starts with 258279 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02 Sobeys Curried Chicken Salad with Raisins Variable Starts with 229294 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02 Sobeys Buffalo Chicken Sld Variable Starts with 215437 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC02 Sobeys Classic Meal Chicken Salad 335 g 2 55340 206494 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC04

More on the recall and what to do with recalled products HERE.