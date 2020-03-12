CALGARY -- The Visual College of Art & Design (VCAD) in downtown Calgary has closed after a student, who had been in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19, went into self-quarantine.

In a statement posted on the VCAD website, officials confirmed the school would be closed until Saturday to allow a "proactive, deep sanitization of the space."

The campus is located within the building at 1035 Seventh Ave. S.W.

"We are monitoring the situation and following the lead and direction from health and travel authorities about appropriate precautions," said VCAD officials in a statement released March 11. "As the situation and recommendations change, the information on this website will be updated and if there is a significant change communications will be sent to the campus community."

"At this time, Canadian Public Health Agency has assessed the risk level as low and to date there are no cases presumed or confirmed with any of our students."

School officials have not disclosed where the student was in contact with the person diagnosed with COVID-19.

The VCAD campus in downtown Calgary opened in May 2019.