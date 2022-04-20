Power companies almost quintupled profit during winter's utility price spike: U of C report
Power companies were drastically increasing their profit margins as many Albertans were struggling to keep up with skyrocketing utility bills, according to a new report from the University of Calgary.
Data from the School of Public Policy shows some companies went from making about $9 per megawatt hour in 2020 to $44/MWh last year.
That's a market markup of $35/MWh, says economist and report co-author Blake Shaffer.
"We wanted to break down what really is behind this spike," he said. "What we (found) is two thirds of the change comes down to the way that power companies are offering their power into the market."
"Basically, they've increased their offer prices further above the cost to generate."
Last year, Alberta's wholesale power price rose from about $48/MWh to more than $105/MWh.
Shaffer's study aimed to account for that doubling.
He says many people were quick to blame the federal carbon tax -- something that "doesn't even apply to the electricity sector," according to Shaffer. The economist says increased demand and the provincial TIER program did raise costs, but only slightly.
The largest driver was private profit.
The 2021/22 winter season was the province's first under a new type of energy deregulation. A switch to a competition-based system 20 years ago allowed smaller companies to enter the business, but the market is still dominated by a few large players.
Shaffer says thanks to low rates, some of those companies weren't making up part of their investment costs as recently as 2018.
Now, they're hoping to get that money back.
"Firms earning a margin above their variable cost is totally understandable and reasonable because they have to recoup those fixed costs they have," he said.
But that's coming at the expense of Alberta rate-payers. Almost half are on a floating rate tied to the wholesale market -- something Shaffer is against.
Most experts urge residents to choose fixed rates if the option is available.
"Imagine the market for umbrellas when it's dry, and there's tons of umbrella sellers," he said.
"(Those sellers) are lucky to recoup their marginal costs and they're not making a dent on their fixed cost of their table or umbrella stand. But when it starts to rain, there's very little competition. That's where we're at now. But unlike the umbrella market, where a new seller can quickly come in and start taking advantage of some quick bucks to be made, we can't do that in power. It takes a long time to build plants."
PROVINCIAL AID... EVENTUALLY
The province has tried to step in with help, promising electricity and natural gas rebate programs to help consumers.
The former is guaranteed to provide $150 in total electricity rebates for three months of payments. The province says that money should be expected this summer and will be applied directly to three consecutive bills.
The latter, promised in February's budget, won't kick in until October.
The province says it'll take hold if regulated natural gas rates exceed $6.50 per gigajoule between Oct. 1 and March 31, 2023.
Alberta's prices have risen above $7 per gigajoule this week.
Both the premier and finance minister have previously said the rebate could kick in sooner than autumn if prices spiked, but as of Wednesday, no commitments had been made.
It's still unknown if it will be applied as a one time payment or could be pushed to consumers through multiple bills.
On Wednesday, the government tabled the Utility Commodity Rebate Act.
It will replace the existing Natural Gas Price Protection Act, which, according to the province, does not allow for rebates on electricity bills.
Associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity Dale Nally says his government can't offer the natural gas rebate until that legislation is passed.
He wouldn't promise natural gas relief for consumers through the summer months, saying only that long term help is important and will eventually happen with more companies entering the industry.
"Market share isn't the issue," Nally said. "We need more competition for consumers."
Nally acknowledged company profit skyrocketing, but downplayed the causation. Instead, he blamed the pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and increasing demand for the high utilities prices.
Shaffer's report says those only account for a few percentage points of the recent markup.
RE-REGULATION NEEDED?
Many are calling for a system overhaul.
Other provinces see regulated utility companies pass the entirety of their costs on to consumers through regulated rates.
In Alberta, the open market allows prices to vary and company revenue to vary.
According to Statistics Canada, headline inflation in the province went from 5.5% in February to 6.5% in March.
The last time the Consumer Price Index was this high was in February 1991.
"The cost of living is going up and the UCP is making a difficult situation worse by piling on additional costs," NDP leader Rachel Notley said. "Instead of helping Alberta families, the UCP is focused on supporting the bottom line of already profitable corporations."
Shaffer says he expects the high utility costs to stick around.
"It takes a long time to build power plants, so it'll take a couple of years," he said.
"So as a result, I think we're going to see the situation persist for a little while here. In the meantime, to protect yourself, I'm still advocating folks to get on a fixed rate. The best time to do it was six months ago, but it's still a good choice right now."
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freeland, allies walk out of G20 meeting over Russian participation
Canadian officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, joined allies in staging a walkout of a G20 meeting in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday in protest of Russia's involvement.
Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov blasts Putin's 'insane war' in Ukraine
Oleg Tinkov, the billionaire founder of a big Russian digital bank, has blasted Russia's 'insane war' in Ukraine and urged the West to help President Vladimir Putin find an off-ramp to 'stop this massacre.'
Is the new normal too expensive? Inflation creating affordability concerns
With Canada's annual inflation at its highest point in over 30 years, experts say Canadians can anticipate everything from filling up your car to eating at a restaurant with friends to cost more than what it used to, warning that prices will likely not decrease for some time.
Sunwing deals with delays for third day, blames cyber breach
A technical problem at Sunwing Airlines that continues to ground flights is being blamed on a data security breach at the company’s third-party provider.
Sask. First Nation's initial search of former residential school site reveals 14 'possible burials'
A Saskatchewan First Nation discovered 14 "possible burials" on the site of a former residential school, as part of its first of three ground penetrating radar searches.
Prince Harry opens up about his and Meghan's visit with the Queen
Prince Harry is opening up about his life at home and his recent surprise visit with Queen Elizabeth II, saying he and his wife, Meghan, had tea with the monarch and shared laughs.
Victoria arson investigation underway after gas poured into home while family of 5 slept
Police and firefighters are investigating after a family of five, including three children, narrowly escaped an arson attack on their Victoria home overnight.
Is it safe to fly while unmasked? What experts, airlines and science say
With U.S. airlines now allowing passengers to fly on domestic flights without wearing masks following a ruling from a Florida judge, experts are still urging air travellers to keep their masks on as the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron continues to spread.
OPINION | Don Martin: In the heart of Liberal-owned Toronto, an unlikely Conservative rock star takes the stage
Conservative leadership frontrunner Pierre Poilievre is attracting big crowds to large halls in unlikely locations. And if his early romp lasts, he'll be impossible to beat, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Edmonton
-
Copping, Hinshaw give COVID-19 update Wednesday
Last week, the province reported 6,181 new COVID-19 cases from PCR tests, 37 deaths and a total of 1,053 hospitalizations, including 48 ICU admissions.
-
Alberta tables bill to make way for electricity, natural gas rebates
The Alberta government tabled a bill on Wednesday that would allow the implemention of electricity and natural gas rebates announced earlier this year.
-
Prosecutors have report on fatal Icefield bus rollover after RCMP complete investigation
A final RCMP report into the fatal rollover of an all-terrain tour bus at the Columbia Icefield in the Rocky Mountains is in the hands of prosecutors.
Vancouver
-
Victims of downtown Vancouver fire delay demolition process
The former residents of a low-income housing building destroyed in a fire delayed its demolition by trying to get in to pick up what's left of their belongings.
-
A B.C. prison that made it 2 years without a COVID-19 outbreak now has 59 cases
Fifty-nine inmates at a medium-security federal prison in B.C.'s Fraser Valley are currently infected with COVID-19, according to the Correctional Service of Canada.
-
'I was speechless': Driver going to pick up kid from school stopped in vehicle with no doors, seatbelts
A driver left B.C. Mounties so speechless earlier this month, the police agency tweeted a photo of the vehicle with no comment.
Atlantic
-
RCMP's inability to track officers during N.S. killings questioned at inquiry
Lawyers at the public inquiry into Canada's worst mass shooting are asking why -- in an era when teens use apps to locate each other -- the RCMP lacked technology to track their officers on foot.
-
Halifax police say no threat to public after suspicious package found in playground
Investigators aren’t saying what was in a suspicious package that prompted the closure of portion of a major Halifax road Wednesday, but they gave the all clear in the early afternoon.
-
Federal funding for residential school survivor support program in Sipekne’katik announced
The federal government visited Sipekne’katik First Nation in Nova Scotia Tuesday to announce $326,700 in funding to help residential school survivors at the First Nation with the trauma of their experience.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria arson investigation underway after gas poured into home while family of 5 slept
Police and firefighters are investigating after a family of five, including three children, narrowly escaped an arson attack on their Victoria home overnight.
-
NEW
NEW | Man charged in Nanaimo coffee shop murder deemed fit to stand trial
A 29-year-old man is fit to stand trial for second-degree murder in the random killing of a senior at a Nanaimo, B.C., coffee shop earlier this year.
-
BC Transit offers free rides in Greater Victoria on Earth Day
Commuters will be able to use BC Transit for free on Friday, April 22 in Greater Victoria in recognition of Earth Day.
Toronto
-
Man stabbed in neck in random attack at Toronto subway station says he feels lucky to be alive
A man who was stabbed on the subway platform at a Toronto subway station Tuesday night says that he only had a brief interaction with his assailant and still has no idea what might have motivated the attack.
-
Driver allegedly involved in fatal hit-and-run in downtown Toronto arrested
Toronto police say they have arrested the driver involved in an alleged hit-and-run that left a 30-year-old woman dead.
-
Several people taken to hospital after shooting in Peterborough, Ont.
A shooting in Peterborough, Ont. on Wednesday has left several people in hospital, police say.
Montreal
-
Son charged with second-degree murder in stabbing death of his father, 75, in Montreal apartment
A 28-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder Wednesday in the stabbing death of his father in Montreal's Sainte-Marie neighbourhood.
-
Police say suspects tried to buy $100K worth of jewelry with stolen credit card in NDG break-in
Montreal police have released video footage of two suspects wanted in a break and enter and attempted fraud investigation relating to an incident last fall.
-
Quebec duck farm says it has to kill 150,000 birds, lay off 300 staff due to bird flu
A Quebec duck-farming operation that detected avian flu at three of its facilities says it has to slaughter 150,000 birds and lay off nearly 300 employees.
Ottawa
-
Empty downtown Ottawa buses could move to the suburbs
The pandemic has changed downtown Ottawa forever, leaving dozens of buildings and buses empty. Now one city councillor wants to move those buses to the suburbs.
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich appears in court seeking new bail conditions
One of the leaders of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest will need to clear a legal hurdle before she can seek changes to her bail conditions.
-
Ottawa police test driving new Dodge Durango Enforcer cruiser
The service says you may see a Dodge Durango Enforcer cruiser with a Quebec licence plate on city streets until May 4.
Kitchener
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Waterloo region
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is touring Waterloo region Wednesday, discussing housing policy and meeting with local Muslim leaders for Ramadan.
-
Canoe overturns in Lake Huron, one person deceased
One person has died and another is in serious, but stable condition, after a canoe overturned in Lake Huron near Ipperwash beach on Wednesday.
-
Teachers unions push for return of mask mandates as absences in Waterloo region schools climb
The unions representing teachers in Waterloo region warn something must be done as COVID-19 cases continue to climb and teacher absences rise to an all-time high.
Saskatoon
-
5-year-old Sask. boy missing, plane will assist in search
A desperate search is underway after a child went missing on a Saskatchewan First Nation.
-
Sask. First Nation's initial search of former residential school site reveals 14 'possible burials'
A Saskatchewan First Nation discovered 14 "possible burials" on the site of a former residential school, as part of its first of three ground penetrating radar searches.
-
Sask. woman surprised by 'life-changing' $100,000 lotto win
Unity resident Pearl Thomas thought she won $10,000 with her LOTTO MAX ticket — but when she double-checked, she learned she had missed a 0.
Northern Ontario
-
This is what we know about the $60-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Ontario
The OLG has confirmed the winning ticket in the $60-million Lotto Max jackpot was purchased in Ontario.
-
Man held captive, tortured for two days in Timmins
Timmins police are investigating a 'twisted, bizarre' case of a man held captive and tortured by two women over two days.
-
Sudbury may be on the hook for $1.37M in operating costs for supervised injection site
As Greater Sudbury prepares to open a site where people battling addiction can safely consume drugs, there's still no funding in place from the province.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba announces second attempt to overhaul the education system
The Manitoba Government outlined broad strokes Wednesday of its second attempt to overhaul the education system.
-
Jury hears details of arrest of man accused in Eduardo Balaquit’s disappearance
A detective with the Winnipeg Police Service recounted the night officers first arrested 36-year-old Kyle Alexander Pietz in their investigation into the June 2018 disappearance of 59-year-old Eduardo Balaquit.
-
Significant precipitation expected this weekend in Manitoba; flooding possible in hardest hit areas
Overland flooding could happen in the coming days as significant precipitation could be arriving this weekend.
Regina
-
Sask. First Nation's initial search of former residential school site reveals 14 'possible burials'
A Saskatchewan First Nation discovered 14 "possible burials" on the site of a former residential school, as part of its first of three ground penetrating radar searches.
-
5-year-old Sask. boy missing, plane will assist in search
A desperate search is underway after a child went missing on a Saskatchewan First Nation.
-
SGI warns of another text scam circulating
Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is warning customers about another scam circulating via text.