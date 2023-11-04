Pre-trial hearings for Coutts protesters adjourned to December 11

The pre-trial for four men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers during the Coutts border blockade has been adjourned to December 11.

Their lawyers hope to have the trial moved to a different venue.

Jerry Morin, Anthony Olienick, Chris Carbert and Christopher Lysak were charged after the blockade, in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions.

The four accused were among 14 people charged in February after RCMP found a cache of weapons in three trailers near Coutts.

All four protesters have now been held in remand for 628 days.

Coutts border blockade protesters (Courtesy: Facebook)

Coutts border blockade, January 2021