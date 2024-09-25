Preacher not guilty in incident involving Calgary drag storytime event

Calgary preacher Derek Scott Reimer has been found not guilty on charges of mischief and causing a disturbance.

The charges stem from a protest incident at the Seton Library on Feb. 25, 2023.

Police responded to the facility, which was hosting a Reading with Royalty event that involved local drag queen, king and monarch performers reading to children.

Reimer, 38, was found not guilty of the charges against him on Tuesday.

Last month, Reimer was found guilty of harassment for a similar incident regarding a similar event.

Reimer is set for sentencing on that matter in November.