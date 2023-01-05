Precision Drilling beats debt reduction goal for 2022

Trainees Dan Brook and Bradley Williams are directed by instructor Clint Dyck while training to lay down drill pipe on a rig floor, at Precision Drilling in Nisku, Alta., on January 20, 2016. The company announced Wednesday it beat its forecast for debt reduction in 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Trainees Dan Brook and Bradley Williams are directed by instructor Clint Dyck while training to lay down drill pipe on a rig floor, at Precision Drilling in Nisku, Alta., on January 20, 2016. The company announced Wednesday it beat its forecast for debt reduction in 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Damar Hamlin showing 'remarkable improvement': Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling 'remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,' the team announced Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina