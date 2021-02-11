CALGARY -- With an order of 50 million doses needed before an Alberta company can build a production facility, leaders from across Canada are working to establish an inter-provincial task force on domestic vaccine supply, Premier Jason Kenney said Thursday.

Manitoba announced Thursday that province has ordered two million doses of vaccine from Calgary-based Providence Therapeutics and Kenney was asked whether Alberta had similar plans.

"The president of Providence Therapeutics tells me that they would only be able to establish a domestic production facility in Canada if they got orders for 50 million doses," said Kenney.

"That's five-zero, 50 million doses. So this would require … an order of that scale would obviously require cooperation across the country.

"Neither Manitoba alone with two million, or Alberta with a few million more, would have an adequate market to satisfy the minimum requirements that Providence has expressed to establish domestic production here.

"And of course we need domestic production, so the bottom line is we are absolutely open – more than open – we are pursuing domestic production and potential supply because we apparently cannot count reliably on the federal program to produce doses from around the world."

Kenney said another Alberta company is also in Phase 1 of clinical trials.

"So we're well into doing our due diligence on this, and as I say, we've been leading the way in cooperating with other provinces but a small order by ourselves would not be adequate to secure domestic production should Providence get to Phase 3 trials and Health Canada approval," said Kenney.

Delivery of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines has been plagued by delays since Alberta first began receiving shipments in late December.

On Wednesday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said about 130,000 Albertans have received a first dose of the vaccine so far, and about 37,000 people — including about 71 per cent of residents in long-term care facilities — have received the two doses required.

Alberta is in its first phase of vaccine rollout, targeting seniors living in in continuing care and frontline health-care workers. A plan for future phases has yet to be released.