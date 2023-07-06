Prepping the body for the bucking; more rodeo athletes buckle down

Coy Robbins competes in bull riding on the opening night at the Cloverdale Rodeo in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, May 19, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White) Coy Robbins competes in bull riding on the opening night at the Cloverdale Rodeo in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, May 19, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina