Prescribed burn in Banff National Park expands beyond boundary

A fire, set deliberately in Banff National Park in early September, has grown beyond the area that was originally planned, prompting a response from Alberta wildfire crews.

Parks Canada says the prescribed burn operation in Dormer Valley began last month and was supposed to be limited to a certain area.

However, officials say it grew beyond those boundaries and crossed into provincial lands on Oct. 19.

"As a result of low humidity and high overnight winds, the Dormer Valley prescribed fire has experienced growth on the eastern national park boundary," Banff National Park wrote on Facebook.

As a result of the situation, staff from Alberta Wildfire have been engaged to fight the blaze, which has grown to approximately 500 hectares.

"There are currently two helicopters, a four-person Parks Canada crew, a four-person Alberta Wildfire crew and one incident commander/assessor from Alberta Wildfire responding. Additional resources will be brought in as needed," officials said.

Parks Canada says it will continue to work with its provincial partners to "ensure the protection of people, infrastructure, and neighbouring lands."

Possible precipitation on Friday is also expected to help with the situation.

ANOTHER WILDFIRE IN THE BACKCOUNTRY

While wildland firefighters are in the Dormer Valley, another team is actively fighting a fire west of Glacier Lake on Highway 93 North, officials say.

That fire, which is approximately 600 hectares in size, has been burning since Oct. 14.

Parks Canada says the situation could impact drivers on the Icefields Parkway.

"Smoke and flames are currently visible from certain sections of Highway 93 North. The public, infrastructure and lands outside the park are not at risk from this wildfire.

"For public safety, an area closure is in place for the Glacier Lake Valley."