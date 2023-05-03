Prescribed burn near Banff out of control: Parks Canada

A prescribed burn by Parks Canada near the town of Banff soon got out of control, creating some tense moments Wednesday night.

Parks Canada says it began its prescribed burn in the afternoon at Compound Meadows.

But then flames crossed to the east side of Banff Avenue to the Mountainview Cemetery and some nearby horse corrals.

There were 10 horses in the corrals and members of the Banff Light Horse Association acted quickly to get the animals out in trailers.

One member of the Light Horse Association says the fire spread quickly and he jumped into action.

The horses were taken to the Banff Trail Riders facility.

He says they are lucky it is early in the season because later in the summer there are a lot more horses there.

He says four sheds appear to be damaged by flames.

Parks Canada says five helicopters were battling the out-of-control fire near the Banff Avenue and Trans-Canada Highway interchange Wednesday night.

The interchange and the Banff Legacy Trail are closed.

The Rocky Mountain Resort has been evacuated as a precaution.

There is no immediate threat to the town of Banff and no official evacuation alert there.

There are no reports of injuries.

Highway 1 remains open but motorists should expect delays due to the smoke.

Town of Banff firefighters are assisting Parks Canada crews.