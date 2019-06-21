It's been a rainy start to the summer so far and there's more rain in the forecast, but here are some great events to turn things around for yourself and your family this weekend in Calgary.

Picnic for kids at Heritage Park

Children, families and healthcare providers will be taking part in the 18th annual Kidney Kids Family Picnic at Heritage Park in southwest Calgary. The event, which takes place on Saturday morning, provides an opportunity for children with kidney disease to get out of the Alberta Children's Hospital and build relationships with other kids in the same situation. Officials say there will be heritage games, sack races, egg and spoon races and a special entertainer.

Break out your rainbow flags

The City of Airdrie is celebrating Pride Month in a big way with its first-ever Pride Festival. The event kicks off at 10:30 a.m. with a Solidarity Walk beginning at Airdrie City Hall on Main Street and continuing to Nose Creek Park. Once at the park, families can celebrate LGBTQ2S+ pride with a variety of activities, great food at a number of food trucks and even a 'Reading with Royalty' event, supported by ATB Financial, where children can enjoy a glamourous story time with local drag queens and kings.

Glenmore Sailing Club celebrates birthday

Members of the Glenmore Sailing Club, Alberta's largest and most active sailing club, will be celebrating the organization's 60th birthday on Saturday afternoon with a number of activities. The club says they want to use the time to look over what they've accomplished this year with their programming and the additions to make the sport more accessible for everyone. The event begins at 1 p.m.

Scavenger hunt in Marlborough

City officials will also be unveiling the hard work that's gone into revitalizing the catwalks in the northeast community of Marlborough. The pedestrian shortcuts that connect parks, schools, shopping areas and transit stops in the community have undergone a renovation over the past while. Families can head to Maryvale Park, on Maryvale Crescent N.E., on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. to pick up a map for a scavenger hunt that will take them on a tour of the new areas. More information can be found on the Marlborough Community Association's webpage.

Check those pearly whites

The kids are almost out of school, so why not start off the summer vacation right with a dental checkup? Calgarians For Kids' Health will be holding a special dental screening event, free of charge, to kids at the Genesis Centre. The drop-in event provides an opportunity for families to access dental care and identify potential problems while also giving dental professionals a look at the effects of removing fluoride from drinking water.

Last days for the circus

The Royal Canadian Family Circus will be holding its final shows, filled with explosive live entertainment, at CrossIron Mills this weekend. Spectac! 2019 is the newest show for the organization that's entertained Canadian families for the past 52 years. The tour wraps up its Calgary stop on Sunday, but the fun will just be beginning for families in Edmonton before heading off to Ontario to finish off the season.

Thrills for horror lovers

The first and largest horror convention is also on this weekend at the Clarion Hotel. The Calgary Horror Con is the perfect place for fans of the genre and includes special screenings of some big screen classics and even some independent and locally-produced films. The convention runs all weekend and also includes guest panels featuring Danny Lloyd, who played Danny Torrance in The Shining, Teri McMinn, who played Pam in 1974's The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Alexander Vincent, who played Andy Barclay in the Child's Play franchise. Full details can be found on the official website.

Construction closures

Traffic will still be restricted on Crowchild Trail as work continues on the 10 Avenue ramp in southwest Calgary. Find a full list of traffic issues and road closures on the city's website.