Pride societies rally against UCP policy proposal for International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia

Friday was the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia and several dozen supporters gathered at a rally in Calgary’s Beltline community to raise awareness of rights and violations.

A coalition of 14 Pride societies has notified Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and the UCP via letter that they've been banned from taking part in this year’s pride celebrations.

It’s in response to the provincial government's gender policies proposal, which targets trans Albertans when it comes to medical treatment, the use of pronouns and preferred names in school, and participation in sports.

"It's a response to the troubling rhetoric we're seeing from political parties, organizations, people, the internet ... expressing more and more homophobia," said Queer Citizens United rally organizer Victoria Bucholtz

"We're here to say this is not OK, and most Canadians are not in favour of this."

The new legislation will be tabled this fall.

The province responded to the Pride celebrations ban with a statement saying it supports and celebrates Albertans and will continue to ensure that everyone feels valued, respected and at home in Alberta.