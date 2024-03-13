Prime Minister Trudeau meets with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

For the first time in months, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith met face-to-face with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Calgary.

Trudeau was on a trip to Alberta on Wednesday, stopping in Calgary to announce details of a dental care investment and then speaking with seniors in the city.

It was the first time the pair been together since last summer's Calgary Stampede.

"I'm looking forward to meeting with the prime minister today," Smith said. "We have so much to talk about."

She also spoke highly of Trudeau's involvement in the Trans Mountain pipeline, which is "nearly to the finish line."

"It's going to be a major boost not only for Alberta but also for the entire country."

While they haven't been in the same room for a while, Smith said they've been working together on a number of other initiatives, particularly those aimed at reducing emissions.

"It's great to be back in Calgary," Trudeau said.

"In addition to all the investments and the work we're doing on creating jobs and a positive future for Albertans where we're glad to be big partners in the future of Canada by investing in the future of Alberta."

The relationship between the provincial government and the feds has been strained in recent months.

Smith has spoken out about a range of federal policies.

Most recently, the Alberta government announced it will be opting out of a national pharmacare program.

The deal would allow every Canadian with a health card to access free diabetes medication and birth control.

The province says it won’t let Ottawa pick and choose what coverage is available to Albertans.

Smith has also voiced concern with recent federal climate goals, emission cuts and the carbon tax.

She’s claimed Alberta’s power grid would fail if it tried to reach the targets and called the emission cuts unconstitutional.

Smith has also been leading a controversial proposal to pull the province from the Canada Pension Plan.