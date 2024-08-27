Processing error delays child and family benefit payment for some Albertans
Some Alberta families did not receive the child and family benefit payment as expected on Tuesday.
Due to a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) processing error, Alberta Children and Family Services said some families will have to wait until the end of September to receive the latest payment.
Approximately 6,200 Albertans are affected by the error, according to Alberta’s Ministry of Child and Family Service.
Up to 190,000 families receive the benefit in Alberta. Those that missed the payment will receive it on Sept. 27.
“Anyone who is unable to wait until September for their payment should contact the CRA directly to receive their payment manually,” Ashli Barrett, a spokesperson with the office of the Minister of Children and Family Services, said in an emailed statement.
Anyone with concerns can reach the CRA at 1-800-959-2809.
