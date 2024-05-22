Progress made on Calgary's housing strategy, but crisis worsening: report

Calgary city council will learn what impact its new housing strategy has had since being passed in September during an update on Wednesday.

Councillors will be presented with a report about where the city is at with implementing the strategy and the current state of the housing situation.

Despite the city finding Calgary’s housing crisis continued to worsen, it says the strategy is delivering on programs and policies to build more homes and support non-profits.

The city says approximately 80 per cent of the actions in the housing strategy will be initiated by the end of 2024.

Out of 98 total actions, the city has currently started work on 64.

While it’s good news on the progress front, city administration estimates that, at minimum, one-in-five households in Calgary cannot afford where they currently live.

Across the province, rent climbed again this month, up 16.2 per cent from this time last year, nearly twice the national average.

Council will be getting similar updates on the strategy on an annual basis.

The full presentation can be found on the city's website.