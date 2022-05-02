Proposed cattle feedlot threatens popular but fragile Alberta lake, residents say
Thousands of Alberta cottagers and homeowners are waiting anxiously to see if a provincial regulator will allow a large cattle feedlot to be developed near a popular and environmentally fragile recreational lake.
Pigeon Lake, about 100 kilometres southwest of Edmonton, is home to about 5,800 seasonal and permanent residents and attracts about 100,000 visitors a year to its leafy setting, beaches, boating and fishing.
But many say that's threatened by a proposal before the Natural Resources Conservation Board. G&S Cattle of Ponoka, Alta., wants to pen 4,000 cattle about four kilometres west of Pigeon Lake in addition to its existing operation of more than 1,000 animals.
Those new animals would produce an estimated 36 tonnes of manure a day, which would be spread on about 1,000 hectares — almost six per cent of the lake's entire watershed.
"I've never seen so much concern in the time I've been at the lake," said Don Davidson, mayor of the summer village of Grandview, who has been in the community since the 1980s. "Everybody is concerned about this."
Greg Thalen, head of G&S Cattle, declined an interview request.
Pigeon Lake sits in a valley like tea in a half-full cup, filled by runoff from surrounding land and drained by one small stream. Studies have shown its waters linger for up to 100 years, making it highly vulnerable.
In the past, runoff nutrients from fertilizers and sewage fed foul-smelling algae blooms so bad they clotted shorelines and made headlines.
"We were getting almost yearly algae advisories," Davidson said.
Since then, he said, residents have cleaned up their act.
Cosmetic fertilizer use has been banned. Septic fields have been replaced. South shore municipalities have spent more than $30 million on wastewater treatment. Local groups have spent millions to manage runoff, earning two provincial environmental awards.
In 2018, 12 summer villages, two counties and four First Nations endorsed the Pigeon Lake Watershed Management Plan, which attempts to limit nutrients such as phosphorus seeping into the lake and specifically says feedlots aren't appropriate.
Because of the lakewater's slow turnover, progress is slow. But it's there.
"We've seen a reduction in the number of algae warnings and the severity of the blooms," Davidson said.
"We've reduced the nutrient loading. We're looking to see long-term improvement in the lake."
The feedlot expansion threatens that, said Dave Labutis, whose family has farmed in the area for three generations.
"Most of the people who live in the area are farmers or ex-farmers," he said. "Our hearts support farming.
"Our problem is with the intensivity of this. There are small farms everywhere in that area but none of them number those kinds of cows.
"It's just way too close to the lake."
Jeannette Hall, a former Alberta Environment conservation officer for Pigeon Lake who has studied the area, linked cattle operations and nutrients in the water.
Research conducted for the management plan concludes that, while about five per cent of phosphorus in the lake comes from residential development, about a quarter comes from stream runoff.
Creeks flowing from parts of the watershed that don't have such operations carry up to about 50 kilograms of phosphorus into the lake every year. The two creeks that do bring about 1,000 kilograms, Hall said.
"It just jumps right off the page. The feedlots are the highest contributor."
Those creeks empty near two popular beaches, a provincial park and a conservation area.
The Pigeon Lake Watershed Association has filed a statement of concern with the regulator. So have more than 300 residents.
The County of Wetaskiwin, while acknowledging the primacy of agriculture in the area, has asked the regulator for an environmental assessment of the project.
The board doesn't normally require environmental assessments, said spokesman Andy Cumming. Applications are judged against standards intended to ensure feedlots won't contaminate groundwater, have adequate runoff controls and are far enough from water bodies and neighbours.
Once a decision is made, those judged directly affected by it may appeal. A review board may then call a public hearing.
The board is expected to rule to G&S's application in mid-May.
Catherine Peirce of the watershed association said the rules for how Alberta evaluates large livestock operations need to change.
"I think they do get an easier ride," she said.
"In Alberta, beef production is valued and has a significant place in our economy. But there needs to be some revision to the legislation to better understand how to manage these types of impacts."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2022.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Warm in Calgary for the next few days
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
First civilians leave Mariupol steel plant; hundreds remain
People fleeing besieged Mariupol described weeks of bombardments and deprivation as they arrived Monday in Ukrainian-held territory, where officials and relief workers anxiously awaited the first group of civilians freed from a steel plant that is the last redoubt of Ukrainian fighters in the devastated port city.
Israel blasts Russia over Lavrov's claim Hitler was Jewish
Israel on Monday lashed out at Russia over 'unforgivable' comments by its foreign minister about Nazism and antisemitism — including claims that Adolf Hitler was Jewish. Israel, which summoned the Russian ambassador in response, said the remarks blamed Jews for their own murder in the Holocaust.
India and Pakistan heat wave is 'testing the limits of human survivability,' expert says
Temperatures in parts of India and Pakistan have reached record levels, putting the lives of millions at risk as the effects of the climate crisis are felt across the subcontinent.
Cadet killed in Kingston vehicle incident fondly remembered as 'class clown'
One of four officer cadets who died when their vehicle plunged into water is being remembered as an outgoing athlete who was proud of the hard work he put in at Canada's Royal Military College.
Ukraine confirms 'Ghost of Kyiv' fighter pilot a myth
On social media, the 'Ghost of Kyiv' was a military hero, an ace fighter pilot hailed for supposedly shooting down multiple Russian planes. The tales began just days into the war and circulated for months, bolstered by official Ukrainian accounts. But on Saturday, Ukrainian authorities admitted that the legendary pilot was a myth.
Australian man admits pushing gay American off a cliff in 1988
An Australian man told police he killed American mathematician Scott Johnson in 1988 by pushing the 27-year-old off a Sydney cliff in what prosecutors describe as a gay hate crime, a court heard on Monday.
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' champ Mattea Roach has shot at new milestone
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' super-champ Mattea Roach stands to hit another milestone if she extends her win streak in tonight's episode.
OPINION | Pattie Lovett-Reid: Why is real estate so expensive in Canada?
Housing prices in Canada are still incredibly high and here is why – we are still dealing with a supply shortage in desirable locations, higher immigration levels have put pressure on demand, along with the strong desire for urban lifestyle living, especially in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal, writes contributor Pattie Lovett-Reid.
Police investigating 'hate-motivated mischief' at Ottawa bikers' church
Ottawa police say they are investigating an incident of 'hate-motivated mischief' at a Vanier church, discovered three hours before a service was held as part of the 'Rolling Thunder' biker rally, after reports of thumbtacks strewn across the ground and graffiti on one of the church's walls.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Oilers put lessons to the test against L.A. Kings in playoffs
As the Edmonton Oilers prepare for another playoff run, they're looking to their toughest stretch of the season for strength.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm start to May with some occasional showers
A warming trend this week will leave Edmonton with afternoon highs in the 15 to 20 C range most days this week.
-
Death on 111 Avenue ruled suspicious; homicide unit investigating
Edmonton Police Service's homicide unit is investigating a person's death near Kingsway Sunday morning.
Vancouver
-
Man taken to hospital after being stabbed multiple times: Surrey RCMP
Surrey Mounties are investigating an overnight stabbing that sent a man to hospital early Monday morning.
-
Documentary highlights decades-long work of pair of Downtown Eastside outreach nurses
Two nurses who have been working side-by-side doing outreach on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside for more than 30 years say they wouldn't have been able to last this long if not for one another.
-
B.C. property owners face $52K in real estate fees even though sale never happened
A Metro Vancouver couple is left facing tens of thousands of dollars in real estate commission fees, even though the sale of their properties never actually went through.
Atlantic
-
First cruise ship in more than two years docked in Sydney, N.S., Sunday
The weather was cloudy and cold, but it didn't dampen spirits as the first cruise ship in more than two years arrived in Sydney, N.S., on Sunday.
-
Man shot in Dartmouth Saturday night, found at hospital: Halifax police
A man was shot on Camden Street in Dartmouth, N.S., Saturday night, say Halifax Regional Police.
-
Tradition returns to Battle of the Atlantic ceremony
A large crowd gathered under grey skies in Halifax’s Point Pleasant Park Sunday to mark 77-years since the historic Battle of the Atlantic.
Vancouver Island
-
Pickleball's growth raises a racket in Victoria, amid bans over noise complaints
Pickleball players readily admit their sport makes noise, but complaining about the sound of people having a healthy good time is out of bounds, say players and officials.
-
Woman missing since last weekend was last seen at Victoria International Airport, RCMP say
Police in Saanich are asking the public for help locating a woman last seen at Victoria International Airport last weekend.
-
Bamfield road upgrades have residents excited about growth
The road to Bamfield remains a dusty, bumpy route, but upgrades are underway, and the community is expecting them to have a significant impact.
Toronto
-
'Buck-a-ride': Ontario Liberals promise to reduce transit fares to $1 until 2024
The Ontario Liberals say they will slash transit fares to $1 per ride across the province until 2024 if they are elected in June.
-
Pandemic response to become battleground in Ontario election
Ontario’s experience in the pandemic and the state of the province’s health care system should be top of mind as voters head to the polls in June, say opposition parties, offering a preview of one battleground on which the provincial election will be fought.
-
Candidate registration opens for Toronto municipal election
Candidates for Toronto's October 24th municipal election can file their nomination papers starting today.
Montreal
-
Thousands pay tribute to Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur lying in state at Montreal's Bell Centre
The remains of Guy Lafleur are lying in state at the Bell Centre, home of the Montreal Canadiens, as fans stream in to pay tribute to the team's all-time points leader.
-
Anti-capitalism protest leads to broken windows, one officer and one citizen injured
An anti-capitalism protest near Place du Canada in downtown Montreal turned violent on Sunday, according to police (SPVM), with demonstrators throwing rocks and officers using "chemical irritants" to disperse the crowd.
-
'Happening all over again': investigation into Montreal care home after allegations of inadequate conditions
A Montreal woman says her mother was soiled for hours while waiting for assistance at CHSLD Vigi Reine-Elizabeth.
Ottawa
-
'Buck-a-ride': Ontario Liberals promise to reduce transit fares to $1 until 2024
The Ontario Liberals say they will slash transit fares to $1 per ride across the province until 2024 if they are elected in June.
-
‘Rolling Thunder Ottawa’ event wraps up with bikers’ church service
Hundreds of people packed a church in Ottawa’s Vanier neighbourhood for a 'bikers' church service,' the final scheduled event of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' biker event this weekend. The service was held just hours after Ottawa police launched an investigation into 'hate-motivated mischief' over graffiti spray-painted on the church’s walls.
-
Ottawa firefighters quickly extinguish west-end blaze
Ottawa firefighters quickly got a house fire under control in the west end on Monday morning.
Kitchener
-
Animal cruelty charge laid after 39 animals seized from Norfolk County home
In total, 27 dogs, five cats, three horses, two donkeys, one guinea pig and one pig were found at the address on Norfolk County Road 19 East.
-
K-W rental scam: 36 victims lose over $30,000
A Stouffville man has been charged in connection to a Kitchener-Waterloo rental scam that police say defrauded at least 36 victims out of over $30,000.
-
'Buck-a-ride': Ontario Liberals promise to reduce transit fares to $1 until 2024
The Ontario Liberals say they will slash transit fares to $1 per ride across the province until 2024 if they are elected in June.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Indigenous man says centuries-old Papal policy still affects people today
Wayne Poitras from Peepeekisis First Nation says many of the problems First Nations people face today are rooted in the doctrine of discovery.
-
Saskatoon SPCA could have new contract with city by July to address 'financial strain' of running pound
Saskatoon SPCA executive director Graham Dickson hopes the organization will be able to negotiate a new contract with the City of Saskatoon to run the city's pound by July.
-
'I am ashamed': Archbishop of Canterbury apologizes to Sask. First Nation for church's involvement in residential schools
The Archbishop of Canterbury met with residential school survivors on James Smith Cree Nation on Saturday to acknowledge their pain for the injustices they suffered and to apologize.
Northern Ontario
-
Sex assault trial set to begin for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard
The sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is set to get underway after multiple delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
'Doctors' Day' highlights northern shortages, burnout
The Big Nickel has been sporting a lovely tint of blue these last couple of days to honour some of our health care heroes.
-
Plane crash kills four near Sioux Lookout, Ont., Transportation Board investigating
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a plane crash that killed four people in northwestern Ontario on Friday.
Winnipeg
-
24-year-old woman killed in Transcona area crash Sunday: police
Winnipeg police were on scene of a fatal crash Sunday morning in the Transcona area.
-
How much rain fell in Manitoba this weekend?
For the third weekend in a row, southern Manitoba was hit with a spring storm that brought heavy precipitation to the province.
-
Winnipeg's mayoral race kicks off with three candidates
The race to become Winnipeg's next mayor is officially on, with three candidates starting their campaigns.
Regina
-
‘Help our earth to be a better place’ community groups clean up Regina’s parks
As the snow melts, spring brings a fresh start to every year, best started with a deep clean.
-
Sask. Indigenous man says centuries-old Papal policy still affects people today
Wayne Poitras from Peepeekisis First Nation says many of the problems First Nations people face today are rooted in the doctrine of discovery.
-
Mendicino vows to work with Emergencies Act commissioner, but won't commit to sharing cabinet secrets
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the government is committed to full transparency as the inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act to end the 'freedom convoy' protests gets underway. But he wouldn't commit to sharing confidential cabinet documents about the decision.