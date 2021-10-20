Proposed southern Alberta coal mine could become renewable energy complex instead

CALGARY -

An Australian company that had proposed a new coal mine for southern Alberta now says it may build a green hydrogen facility on the site instead.

Montem Resources Ltd. says it is working on plans to transition its proposed Tent Mountain coal project in Alberta's Crowsnest Pass region to a renewable energy complex.

The company says it wants the site to become Canada's first large-scale green hydrogen production facility, with plans to use renewable power to produce up to 13,000 tonnes of hydrogen per year. It also wants to build a 100 MW wind farm nearby.

Montem is among a number of coal exploration companies that had proposed new coal mines for Alberta. The company's proposal was for an open-pit mine on a previously worked deposit.

But plans to bring coal mining back to the region have been met with public protests and regulatory setbacks. Earlier this year, Montem's Tent Mountain project was designated for federal review.

Montem says it continues to seek approval to restart the mine. But in light of uncertainty and delays, it needs to explore alternate ways to use the site.