Protest at Tomkins Park results in 3 arrests, 12 tickets

Three people have been charged after a protest at Calgary's Tomkins Park spilled out into the street, forcing police to move in.

The Calgary Police Service said officers were called to the park at 2 p.m. on Sunday after a group of 115 people were gathered for "a non-permitted event."

Officials said the demonstration was informed of city bylaws regarding protests, including the use of an amplification device that could cause "disruption to the community."

About an hour-and-a-half later, the protesters began to march west on 17 Avenue S.W. toward 14 Street S.W., at which point the participants walked out into the street.

Officials said they ignored commands to keep off the road.

"Despite efforts by officers, including the use of bikes to fence off the road and numerous requests by loud hailer, they refused to cooperate. The group returned eastbound on 17 Avenue S.W., travelling past Tomkins Park to approximately Fourth Street S.W., before returning to the park around 4:30 p.m.," police said in a post on X.

Officials said there was also a great concern about the number of children involved in the rally, particularly those positioned at the back of the group "where they were vulnerable to motor vehicles."

Police say three people were arrested: two for obstruction and one for obstruction and assaulting a police officer. Charges are pending against those individuals and no further information is available.

Twelve tickets were also handed out for violations of Calgary's Community Standards Bylaw. Further enforcement is expected in the coming days as authorities review evidence gathered at the rally.

In a statement Monday, the Calgary Coalition for Palestine confirmed it helped organize the event.

It said it has been organizing demonstrations at City Hall and Tomkins Park over the last 11 months, but recently permits have been denied for amplification and use of the park because the events are political.

The coalition alleged that CPS officers used “unnecessary force and excessive violence, assaulting several people and grabbing attendees out of the crowd without any due cause to restrict their movement.”

“We condemn this misuse of taxpayer funds for the production of outrageous charges against upstanding members of our organizations and our community,” the coalition said in the statement.

“Those arrested and ticketed are professionals, parents, students, and contributing members of society who desperately want to see an end to the horrific violence taking place in Palestine.”

The coalition is calling for an investigation into the Calgary Police Service’s alleged “flagrant and repeated violations of civil liberties.”

It is also planning on launching federal and provincial human rights complaints against the City of Calgary and CPS.

Police said more information about the proper way to protest in Calgary can be found online.

"Anyone who participates in a parade without a permit can face fines as much as $3,000," police said.