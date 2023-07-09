Protesters gather outside Stampede to protest animal cruelty

Animal rights activists protested outside the Stampede Grounds Saturday. Dozens gathered at Macleod Trail and 17 Avenue S.W. across from Victoria Park LRT station.

The group is against the rodeo and calf roping and are calling for the Calgary Stampede to buck those things altogether.

They said these types of events are abusive towards animals and lead to senseless deaths.

"We don't have to have animal cruelty to be western heritage," said protest organizer Heather Anderson. "I just don't know where ... all this calf-roping and rodeo became what Calgary was famous for, because it shouldn't be.

"Calgary should be a peace-loving city that shows we are animal lovers who want animals to be treated in a humane way."

The group will gather again Sunday in the same spot.