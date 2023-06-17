Protestors and Counter-Protesters Meet Outside Drag Story Time Event

Lethbridge, ALTA. -

Roughly 20 protesters organized outside the Crossings Branch of the Lethbridge Public Library objecting to a drag story time event happening inside.

“Even though they may not be twerking for these kids, these kids are still going to be exposed to the sexualized character and that lifestyle and behaviour. It is inappropriate,” said Shell Landry who was protesting the event.

The protesters were met by up to 50 counter-protesters who came to support the event.

Counter-protesters say the event is aimed toward and is appropriate for children and teaches them lessons about diversity which they might not otherwise learn.

President of the Lethbridge Pride Fest Society, Lane Sterr, said “this event is geared towards teaching young people and the audience about love, diversity, equity, kindness.”

Protesters at the event said they support LGBTQ rights and are not against drag, but they believe drag has too many adult themes and its performers shouldn't be reading to children in a public setting.

Protester Joann Hill said “they just don't belong around children. I think it just sets up a lot of confusion from kids that have never been around a drag queen and it's just unnecessary.”

Inside the library dozens of children and parents took in the performance.

The drag performers read books, nursery rhymes and sang song.

Drag queen Brandi Jayne, whose real name is Branden Sant, was one of the performers at the story time and says these sorts of events are important for queer youth to see themselves represented.

“You get to see some people maybe feel how you feel on the inside, and they're living it on the outside, and that's really important. It's something I wish I would've had as a young queer kid.”

Despite the number of protesters and counter-protesters the demonstration outside the library remained peaceful.