CALGARY -- Beginning March 1, Albertans receiving Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH) and Income Support payments will get them on the first of each month.

Until now, payments have been made a few days before the beginning of the month, which would vary month-to-month, and the province says making it consistent will help people be better able to budget.

When the first of the month falls on a weekend or holiday, payments will be deposited or mailed on the last business day of the previous month.

The change means there will be 33 days between the Feb. 28 and April 1 payments. There will then be between 29 and 32 days between payments for the rest of the year, depending on the month.

AISH provides financial and health benefits for Albertans with permanent medical conditions that prevent them from earning a living.

Income Support provides financial assistance to Albertans who don't have the resources to meet their basic needs, including food, shelter and clothing.

More information is available online, or by calling the Alberta Supports Contact Centre at 1-877-644-9992.