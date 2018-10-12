The provincial government says it will contribute $700M towards Calgary's bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The details of the funding grant came in a letter to Mayor Naheed Nenshi and the Minister of Science and Sport Kristy Duncan.

However, there are some conditions connected to the funding announcement. The province wants to see more transparency and a majority support of Calgarians.

The letter also states that the provincial government will not cover the costs of any revenue shortfalls or cost overruns.

A plebiscite vote will be held in Calgary on November 13 to gauge the public's opinion of hosting the event.

You can read Minister Ceci's letter below: