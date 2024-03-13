CALGARY
    • Province pushes for immunization as whooping cough cases rise in Okotoks

    Whooping cough is particularly dangerous when it comes to children under two months old, AHS says, because infants of that age aren't old enough to be immunized. (File) Whooping cough is particularly dangerous when it comes to children under two months old, AHS says, because infants of that age aren't old enough to be immunized. (File)
    Alberta Health Services (AHS) is reminding residents to get immunized after seeing an increase in the number of cases of whooping cough in a southern Alberta community.

    Since November 2023, 17 cases of the illness, officially known as pertussis, have been identified in Okotoks, AHS said Tuesday.

    One of those patients required hospitalization.

    Whooping cough is a highly contagious illness that infects the airways and lungs. It's best known for causing a cough that can last for months.

    In rare cases, pertussis can lead to seizures, brain injury and death.

    AHS says it is spread easily through close contact with a known case or with something that an infected person has also touched.

    Officials say the bacteria that causes pertussis can live for two to six days on dry objects like clothes, glass and paper.

    Infants are at the highest risk of contracting pertussis, especially those who are less than two months old.

    After that age, AHS says routine childhood immunization provides some protection against infection, so it's important for all Alberta families to keep up with vaccination.

    "Pertussis immunization is safe and effective against preventing severe illness," AHS said in a news release.

    "In Alberta, it is free of charge for all children less than 18 years of age, people who are in the third trimester of pregnancy (27 weeks), and adults who have not had a tetanus booster in the past 10 years. Pertussis vaccine in Alberta also protects against tetanus and diphtheria."

    In addition to vaccination, AHS also says pertussis can be prevented through regular hand washing, covering coughs, staying home when sick and remembering not to share drinks, food, or cutlery.

