CALGARY – A land agreement between the Stoney Nakoda First Nation and the province will see the widening of sections of Highway 1A between Cochrane and Canmore.

Alberta Transportation announced the transfer Tuesday morning and said survey work is already underway for the widening of sections of the highway between the two towns.

"This important project is going to make life better for Albertans," said Premier Jason Kenney in a statement. "I am proud that we have made this agreement with the Stoney Nakoda. This highway expansion will improve both safety and economic opportunities, while ensuring that our First Nations are real partners in prosperity."

According to the province, roughly 29 kilometres of the highway will be widened from the current width of 6.7 metres to 13 metres. The project will see the creation of shoulders along the highway, reduce the frequency of steep ditches, straighten curves and smooth dips.

A contract has not been awarded for the project that is expected to take two to three years to complete.